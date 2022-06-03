Posted: Jun 03, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is offering up two free days of fishing this weekend, allowing you to fish with or without a valid license. Cliff Sager, who works for the Department of Wildlife and Conservation, says this is a great weekend to get out and try something new.

You don't have to be an Oklahoma resident to take part in the free fishing event taking place across the state's lakes and rivers.