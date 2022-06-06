Posted: Jun 06, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2022 9:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Detention Center's Disaster Recovery Plan receives unanimous approval from the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says this plan essentially updates contact numbers for different entities should they experience changes. He says this information will be kept on a fire file in dispatch so it can be accessible to them should the need arise.

The completely updated contact list includes all Washington County Sheriff's Office employees as well as all elected-officials and their first deputies. The plan passed on a 2-0 vote.