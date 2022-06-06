Posted: Jun 06, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2022 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music's Especially for Kids programs have begun and there are only few opennings for the events. Please see OKMMusic.org for details and open slots. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Mikala Curless said that although the children's programs are free, and RSVP is required.

FESTIVAL KICK-OFF Thursday, June 9, Tower Center at Unity Square. Gates open at 6:00 pm

Ballet at 6:30 p.m. | Sarah Maud at 7:30 p.m. | Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra at 8:30 p.m.| Top Hat 9:15 p.m.

Join us for a fun evening of live art immersion through dance performances, music, and food trucks. Watch as the Bartlesville Civic Ballet students perform to the works of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin! Listen to the sounds of Billy Holiday performed by Sarah Maud Band. Then sit back and enjoy the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra as they perform classics such as “In The Mood”, “Over the Rainbow”, “Singing in the Rain” and more. Lastly, join us for a screening of the 1935 classic musical film, Top Hat.

A NIGHT OF COUNTRY Friday, June 10, Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve . Gates open at 4:30 pm

Madi McGuire at 5 p.m. | Hot Club of Cowtown at 6 p.m. | Josh Turner 8 p.m.

Join us for the sweet sounds of country music at the site Will Rogers called “the most unique place in this country.” Enjoy the cuisine of locally-owned food trucks and take a moment to view the wildlife roaming the Osage Hills. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display that compliments the stars of the night.

AN EVENING OF JAZZ with Catherine Russell, Saturday, June 11, 7:00 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center

Enjoy an evening of jazz with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell best known for her stunning vocal approach and interpretive works in blues and early jazz.

BLUEGRASS IN THE AFTERNOON

Amanda Cook Band Sunday, June 12, 4:00 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center

Join us for an afternoon of pure joyful bluegrass music performed by an amazing vocalist and old school bluegrass band.

FESTIVAL FINALE: PROGRESSIVE CLASSICAL CONCERT

Monday, June 13, 5:30 pm at the Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. | Balourdet Quartet at 6:30 p.m. | Lorelei Barton at 7:30 p.m. | Verona Quartet at 8:00 p.m. | Lorelei Barton at 9:00 p.m.

Join us for a progressive classical concert that takes place throughout the beautiful Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. View the art and sip cocktails on the Terrace while listening to the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra. Then enjoy an intimate concert by the Balourdet String Quartet in the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall. Next, move to the Rotunda for canapés and wine while being serenaded by the musical talents of harpist, Lorelei Barton. Afterwards, return to the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall for the final concert of the season by Verona Quartet. Your night will end with coffee and dessert in the Rotunda.