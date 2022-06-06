Posted: Jun 06, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2022 10:43 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed multiple budget related items at Monday morning’s meeting. These items were put on the agenda in advance of the new fiscal year starting at the end of the month.

The commissioners approved a resolution for the 2022-2023 sales tax budget. County offices submitted similar numbers to last year. The only changes were slight increases for rising insurance costs. The board also approved three-month budget appropriations. County clerk Kay Spurgeon explains.

It has become standard practice for the county to approve a temporary budget for the new fiscal year. The board will approve the full budget at a later time.

Also, a County Use Tax resolution was signed by the board. This money had previously been allocated to assist the sheriff’s office and will continue to do so.