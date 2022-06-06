Posted: Jun 06, 2022 12:24 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2022 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

One is in critical condition and another injured following a collision in Osage County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trace Wells, 19, of Barnsdall, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV northbound on West Osage Avenue near Wynona just after midnight on Saturday morning. The windshield is reported to have folded down causing Wells' vision to be impaired. The UTV then departed the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field.

Wells was ejected from the vehicle an unknown distance. Wells was transported by Pawhuska EMS to the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.

The passenger, Alicia Kennedy, 23, of Wynona, was transported by Hominy EMS to the Pawhuska Hospital before being transported by helicopter to the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa. She was admitted in critical condition with multiple head, trunk internal and external injuries.

OHP lists unsafe speed as the cause of the collision. The condition of the driver was listed as “apparently normal.” Seatbelts were equipped in the UTV but were not in use. Helmets were not in use.