Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, former commissioner for district two, Kevin Paslay wanted to apologize for some of the things he had done while in office and also explain that he always did what was in the best interest of the county.

Paslay, who was charged with a felony count of bid rigging in 2020, says he didn’t know he was committing a crime at the time.

Paslay told the Board that he is putting the past behind him and looking ahead so that he can best assist Osage County.

Paslay was elected as commissioner of district two in 2016 and decided not to run for re-election in 2020.