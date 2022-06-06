Posted: Jun 06, 2022 3:20 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2022 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Lead architect for the construction of the Osage County Courthouse Annex, Matt Graves reviewed the latest designs at Monday’s Board meeting. The latest designs show that the district attorney’s office is not in the courthouse, something that had been discussed when Graves last came to a meeting. County Clerk Robin Slack was wandering why that was not included in the plans.

These current plans have moved the Treasurer’s Office up to the second floor of the courthouse as well, something that hadn’t been seen previously. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said the Board knows it is important they get this done correctly.

Graves will now go around and talk to each elected official privately to get their opinion on what they think of the current design.