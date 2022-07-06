Posted: Jun 07, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Churches United for Community Concern (Concern) will have a boost in funding thanks to a $2,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer recently presented the check to Concern executive director Peggy Crowder.

In a statement, Moyer said:

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support Concern’s mission to feed the hungry and help those in need. Concern has a rich history of helping individuals and whole families in our community.”

Founded in 1967 by 17 area churches of various denominations coming together in a coordinated response to alleviate poverty, Concern still works toward that goal today. With a mission to provide compassionate support to individuals and families needing assistance, Concern continues to rely on backing by a group of local churches as well as outside support to carry out the valuable programs offered to individuals and families in need, including an emergency food pantry and emergency financial assistance.

“Concern’s staff, volunteers and most of all the community we serve, appreciates the financial support from the Arvest Foundation,” stated Crowder. “Concern receives food donations from the Tulsa Food Bank, area churches and individual donations. The remaining food that is required for each family’s food distribution is purchased through financial donations. The $2,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation will provide food for 500 families or 1,000 individuals.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.