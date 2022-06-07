Posted: Jun 07, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park is celebrating its 75th season and Promotions Director Bridgett Robertson says they have a story to tell.

A celebration will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Robertson invites you to come on out that night to Kiddie Park, located at 205 S. Cherokee Avenue. She says you are sure to have a great time.

Robertson invites you to bring everyone to share in the memories at Kiddie Park as they celebrate 75 years in Bartlesville. She says she has loved hearing all the stories people have told her about spending time at the park with their families over time.

The first 400 people through the gate will get a free, custom-made cookie from Cup'n'Cake. Bartlesville Yard Signs is going to make a special sign out front for the occasion as well.

Kiddie Park will host a private Press Party that same day. Governor Kevin Stitt is scheduled to give the park a Citation. Senator Julie Daniels is set to present it to the park during the event.

A time capsule will be buried later on. There will be several other guest speakers as well, including John Kane and Bud Stapleton's family. Bud Stapleton was the Superintendent of the Kiddie Park from the beginning until his death.