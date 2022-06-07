Posted: Jun 07, 2022 11:19 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit in Bartlesville with a mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders, delivers 60 kits to the Sequoyah County Fire Department.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff says their program was unique in that their team includes a group of students that serve alongside the firefighters. He says the program, which is similar to a police explorers program, had kids as young as 15 getting involved.

The Sequoyah County Fire Department serves 27 square miles in western Sequoyah County. Their duties include swift water rescue, wildland firefighting, and standard firefighting duties.

If you wish to help Project Tribute Foundation meet the needs of first responders in the area, you can check out their initiatives page to see which departments have sent in requests. You can get an idea of what is needed to complete each request.

For more information, click here.

Photo courtesy: Project Tribute Foundation