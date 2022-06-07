Posted: Jun 07, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday evening, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call already in progress.

A probable cause affidavit states that upon arrival, officers made contact with the male defendant, later identified as Gary Ramos and the female victim. Officers observed Ramos as to having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, having the odor of alcohol on his breath and being unsteady on his feet.

The victim stated that Ramos struck her in the face with an open palm, shoved her onto the bed and spat on her. Officers observed redness on both cheeks and a mark on the victim’s right arm. After placing Ramos into the patrol car, he kicked out both back windows.

Ramos is facing a $5,000 bond with a condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 6th at 9 a.m.