Posted: Jun 07, 2022 3:34 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approves several items in a lengthy meeting on Monday night.

The Board would unanimously award a quote for the replacement of the high school gym roofing system to Solid Roofing. Superintendent Vince Vincent would recommend Solid Roofing to the Board based on the standard to go with the lowest, most responsible bidder. He said he didn't have a compelling reason not to go with the lowest price that was presented.

The estimate approved was in the amount of $108,662.41 plus a $4,000 cost for four scuppers and downspouts. A 20 year TPO material warranty and a 10 year labor warranty were included with this item.

Other quotes that were up for consideration by the Board for the high school gym's roof replacement are pictured below.

Also in the meeting, the Board would approve to following fundraiser requests:

High School Cheer – Youth Clinic, Car Washes, Sedan Floral Sales, Bingo Night, County Meat Sales, Candy Gram Sales, Homecoming Shirt Sales, and Pink Out Night Shirt Sales

Middle School Cheer - Sedan Floral Sales, Beef Sticks Sales, and Car Wash

FFA – Big Bank 5K/10K Run

Middle and High School Football – BSN Team Store Sales, Discount Card Sales, and Youth Football Camp Fees.

Superintendent Vincent would later be designated as the purchasing agent and the authorized representative for federal programs for Dewey Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Office Express Janitorial would then be selected to provide janitorial services for the 2023 fiscal year in the amount of $13,900 per month for 10 months. A breakdown of the companies up for consideration can be found below.

The Board would table an item regarding property, fleet and liability insurance coverage from Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group for the 2022-2023 school year.

Following an executive session, the Board approved several more items. Several resignations were approved.

Chelsea Archie would be hired to serve as Dewey High Schools Assistant Principal, and Riley Allen would be hired as a teacher and Dewey Baseball's Head Coach. Two middle school math teachers, a high school art teacher, a high school/middle school STEM teacher, and an elementary paraprofessional were hired, too.

The contract for Superintendent Vincent would be approved in the meeting.