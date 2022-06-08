Posted: Jun 08, 2022 2:02 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 2:02 AM

Tom Davis

A 20-year-old Kansas woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, KS. was driving southbound on U.S. 169 near Delaware, when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.