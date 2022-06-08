News
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 2:02 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 2:02 AM
Coffeyville Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Nowata County
Tom Davis
A 20-year-old Kansas woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, KS. was driving southbound on U.S. 169 near Delaware, when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Kendrick was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other driver was not injured.
