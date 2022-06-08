Posted: Jun 08, 2022 6:55 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announces Live Movements for seniors ages 60 and older. The new 10-week exercise class is designed to enhance personal fitness goals and help seniors remain active, independent, and moving.

Life Movements will provide stretching and strengthening exercises based on everyday movements. According to Development Director, Angie Thompson, “The class will provide socialization and a structured exercise routine and is open to all seniors ages 60 and over.”

Beginning July 5, the class will be taught at Elder Care by certified group fitness instructor Dana Brock. The cost for the class is $100 per person. Class size is limited, with a minimum of 5 to make the class.