Posted: Jun 08, 2022 7:18 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 7:18 AM

Tom Davis

Geoffrey Standing Bear managed a slim victory and will remain principal chief of the Osage Nation for a third term.

Standing Bear defeated challenger Joe Tillman by just 86 votes out of 2,464 cast – leaving him with a slim 51.75 percent lead over the congressman who persistently lambasted him for failing to provide legislators with financial audits and reports, not filling the treasurer’s position and allegedly settling a sexual harassment case with a former employee while keeping the executive appointee who allegedly committed the misdeeds on staff.

Another Congressman, R.J. Walker, handily won the second-highest office, defeating Tom Trumbly with 70.72 percent of the vote, or 1,659 votes to Trumbly’s 687. Trumbly moves on to another race this fall; he is the lone Democrat running for District 1 Osage County Commissioner.