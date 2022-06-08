Posted: Jun 08, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Joel Kintsel, GOP Candidate for Oklahoma Governor, considers himself a passionate conservative who has dedicated his life to service in the United States military. He also believes Oklahoma should be leading the nation on the conservative, free market issues that matter to everyday Americans.

Kintsel says he will stand up against federal overreach and defend working Oklahomans, our veterans, our business owners, our farmers and our oil and gas industry against federal mandates that intend to cripple and control us.

Kintsel says he is ready to step up to the challenge and lead with integrity. We need to hold our leaders accountable, electing Constitutional conservatives who share our values. It’s time for our government to serve the people, not the other way around.

Kintsel says he will root out corruption and work with the Tribes to create agreements to resolve the judicial and law enforcement issues spawned from the McGirt decision.

ABOUT JOEL FROM HIS WEBSITE:



Joel is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving as a judge advocate for the Joint Area Support Group – Central in Baghdad, Iraq in 2008. Joel served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 9 years during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars before joining the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Joel is a Lieutenant Colonel and is the Staff Judge Advocate for the 137 Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.