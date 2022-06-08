Posted: Jun 08, 2022 9:11 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

At its June meeting, the board of education is expected to name Tiffany Holmes as the next Principal of Hoover Elementary School. A committee of teachers, parents, and administrators conducted interviews and recommended Ms. Holmes for the position effective July 1.

Tiffany Holmes has 14 years of teaching experience in both the elementary and middle school levels and was the Assistant Principal at Ranch Heights Elementary for the 2021-2022 academic year.

She has a bachelor's degree from OSU and a master's degree from SWOSU. She has taught kindergarten, fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth grades for Bartlesville since 2007. Her husband, Bobby, teaches at Central Middle School and coaches several sports. Their son, Landry, attends Madison Middle School.

Ranch Heights Elementary School will begin the process to hire an Assistant Principal next week.