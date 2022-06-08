Posted: Jun 08, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 10:26 AM

Tom Davis

Marty Quinn entered the KWON studio for our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Wednesday to talk about his run for the Congressional District 2 that is open with Markwayne Mullin deciding to run for the US Senate

Marty Quinn has served 12 years at the Oklahoma Capitol. He served in the House of Representatives from 2012-2014 and the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Quinn terms out this year. That is where he shared time with Senator Ford and Representative Sears, who are endorsing Quinn.

Quinn said he wasn’t looking, but the opportunity to run for CD2 presented itself.

“We all make plans, and they can change,” he said. “I felt like I needed to represent one of the greatest communities and best states so we decided to walk through the door.”

Quinn said he will focus on infrastructure, energy and proper use of economic resources.