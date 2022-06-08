Posted: Jun 08, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation has signed a new compact with the federal government, which will allow tribal planners to have more control on how they build and fund transportation infrastructure.

The Cherokee Nation signed the compact with the Department of Transportation and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the signing is important for all tribes:

“It is significant for all of Indian country. The more we are empowered, to again execute on this important mission, the better off people are overall, the better our reservation is, the better off our communities across our reservation are.”

Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Polly Trottenberg hopes this will be the first compact to be signed with other tribes.