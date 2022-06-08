Posted: Jun 08, 2022 1:42 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been placed under arrest on charges of child sexual abuse and alleged actions of committing lewd acts or proposals to a minor. A probable cause affidavit states that these allegations occurred over a four week period in March.

Through a forensic interview, it is alleged that the defendant, James Shaefer would make the victim touch Shaefer’s genitals while in the shower. Furthermore, Shaefer committed similar acts while the two were alone in the bedroom together.

Officers met with Shaefer at which time he denied committing the acts. After further questioning, the defendant began alluding to times when he attempted to stop the victim from touching his genitals and that maybe the victim misunderstood what he was doing.

Shaefer is in Washington County Court on a $250,000 bond. He is due back in court on Friday, June 24th. If he bonds out, he is to have no contact with the victim and can’t reside in a residence where minors are present.