HTeaO has been named one of the fastest growing companies in America and they are now bringing their business to Bartlesville. They will soon break ground on construction on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Price Rd. and anticipate opening in the fall. At Monday evening's city council meeting, Bartlesville Development Authority Vice President, Chris Batchelder was requesting assistance in helping construct that complex.

Mayor Dale Copeland liked the way that the BDA presented that item to the council.

The Board approved the request for assistance from the BDA.

