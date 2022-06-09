Posted: Jun 09, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Incumbent Oklahoma House District 11 Representative Wendi Stearman appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION do talk about her re-election bid.

Representative Wendi Stearman said she has done what she has promised: to be a roadblock of ever expanding goverment. Stearman has been working on the committee that examines the rules/laws that come out of government agencies instead of the state legislature. She says her committee had stopped some pretty bad things from going forward.

Stearman also worked to put limits on the emergency power of the position of governor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is now known world-wide for her anti-abortion bills, wheich were signed into law by Governor Stitt, that are now the strictest in the United States.

Stearman is also weary of incentive programs offered to big foreign companies that don't allow input from the citizens. She is in favor of economic freedon and not so much for economic development.

