Posted: Jun 09, 2022 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

The Treasurer’s office conducts a public auction on the 2nd Monday of each June. Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh has set Monday, June 13, at 9am as the time for this year's auction.

The auction is for the sale of real estate for non-payment of ad valorem property taxes or non-payment of special assessments such as cleaning and mowing.

The sale is open to the public and all properties are sold to the highest bidder. Lists of these properties become available from our office in May preceding the June auction.

From the County Treasurer: