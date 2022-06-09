Posted: Jun 09, 2022 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

An executive order signed by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. states that the Oklahoma state flag will no longer be flown on Cherokee Nation property except under special circumstances.

The order looks to establish appropriate decorum on Cherokee property for the Cherokee Nation, including setting standards for flags on display. The Cherokee Nation released a statement that said the following:

“The Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity with jurisdiction over our reservation, and the use of the Cherokee Nation flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people.”

The United States flag will still be flown on Cherokee Nation properties. This order takes effect September 1st.