Posted: Jun 10, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling lawmakers back for another special session, starting, Monday, June 13, to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans.

What “real tax relief to Oklahomans" will look like is anybody's guess. Our CAPITOL CALL panel consisting of Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman on KWON AM1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com each said they don't know.

Each panelist stated that proposals for tax relief have already been proposed in the form of the knocking down the automobile sales, reducing the state income tax and grocery tax.

When asked if the relief could result in the state issuing checks to its citizens, Representative Judd Strom said that with the money left in play from the budget, it would amount to about $75 per person.

There will be no deadlines for the special session so lawmakers will be able to return to the Capitol over the coming months to pass bills outlining how the relief money will be spent.