Jun 10, 2022
CAPITOL CALL Powered By Phillips 66: Special Session
Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling lawmakers back for another special session, starting, Monday, June 13, to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans.
What “real tax relief to Oklahomans" will look like is anybody's guess. Our CAPITOL CALL panel consisting of Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman on KWON AM1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com each said they don't know.
Each panelist stated that proposals for tax relief have already been proposed in the form of the knocking down the automobile sales, reducing the state income tax and grocery tax.
When asked if the relief could result in the state issuing checks to its citizens, Representative Judd Strom said that with the money left in play from the budget, it would amount to about $75 per person.
There will be no deadlines for the special session so lawmakers will be able to return to the Capitol over the coming months to pass bills outlining how the relief money will be spent.
The next few weeks and months will be busy for incumbents and challengers who are running for election. Because of the rising number of uncontested races, 54 incumbents and two newcomers have already won their races by default. Other lawmakers, like Representative Wendi Stearman, face a June 28 primary, with some having the possibility of an Aug. 23 runoff, followed by the Nov. 8 general election.
