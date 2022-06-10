Posted: Jun 10, 2022 11:56 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 11:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners are set to have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at which time they will look to get a number of things accomplished.

Board members will look to sign a lease agreement with the City of Bartlesville for the Washington County Election Board. This agreement would be in effect for the coming fiscal year.

The Washington County Assessor, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and County Clerk will report their depository accounts.

The Board will establish a temporary staging area between PSO and the Board of Washington County Commissioners when a natural disaster occurs. Each Board member will also give a report.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse.