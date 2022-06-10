Posted: Jun 10, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Nowata County received financial assistance from the Cherokee Nation on Friday and those funds will be used to restore power to the courthouse when the power goes out. The money the county received will help pay for the electrical connection and an automatic switchboard. This is something District One Commissioner Burke Larue had been wanting to put together for a long time, and he explains why.