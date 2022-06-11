Posted: Jun 11, 2022 8:58 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2022 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Cheryl Ford of Bartlesville.

Cheryl was recently on the Live with Kelly and Ryan on national television where she competed in a two-part contest on the air via telephone.

Cheryl stumped the stars with a pair of statements where one was true and the other....not so much. The host asked to see if Cheryl was once the past president of her high school FFA or if she owned a dress worn by actress Susan Sarandon to the 1997 Academy Awards. The host guessed FFA--turns out she really owns the dress. She won a Live with Kelly and Ryan mug.

Cheryl then correctly answered a trivia question about previous guest on the show and won a $1000 gift cetificate.

cue to the 14:05 of the video