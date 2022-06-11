Posted: Jun 11, 2022 5:19 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2022 5:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Kiddie Park is in the midst of celebrating its 75th season. During a press event held on Saturday evening, Bartlesville dignitaries John Kane and Dale Copeland shared some stories and talked about why the Park is so attractive to people far and wide.

When the park first open in 1947, they had five rides and they charged five cents to get on each ride. To this day, it still only costs 75 cents per ride. Only two train engines have operated on the track during that time.

State Senator Julie Daniels read a citation that was signed by Daniels, along with Governor Kevin Stitt, Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell and State Representative Judd Strom. Strom went on to talk about what separates Kiddie Park from other Parks similar to it.

In a few weeks, they plan to bury a time capsule at the Park to commemorate the 75th anniversary.