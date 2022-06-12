Posted: Jun 12, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2022 8:05 AM

Tom Davis

The bluegrass sounds of the Amanda Cook Band will ring throughout the Bartlesville Community Center today, Sunday, June 12, at 4:00 pm. Tickets are available at OKMMusic.org . If you cannot attend, you can watch the show on KWONTV.com . There is a charge for some shows.

Originally from Florida, now making her home in the Virginia Mountains, Amanda Cook acquired a love of bluegrass from her father, who played banjo throughout her childhood. In early 2007, Amanda formed the bluegrass group High Cotton with her father and received her first taste of performing, fueling a fire to record and tour professionally.

In 2013, determined to create her unique sound, Amanda stepped out on her own and released her first solo album One Stop Along the Road. The self-released album brought Amanda her first radio chart success appearing on the Top 150 Roots Music Bluegrass Album Charts for 2014 and 2015. In addition, she achieved significant regional attention that furthered her desire to grow her brand by establishing a full touring band.

In early 2017, Amanda signed with Mountain Fever Records and recorded her debut album on Deep Water. Amanda was excited for her second album project, especially since she and band member Carolyne VanLierop co-wrote the title track. Amanda has created quite a loyal fan base through her palpable delivery of soul-wrenching songs. In addition, her light-hearted, down-to-earth style helps her create an undeniably strong connection with her audience. In late 2018, Amanda signed a long-term seven-year, five-album contract with Mountain Fever Records. Her second project on the label, Point of No Return, was released in April 2019. The Americana Music Show said, “If fresh modern bluegrass mixed with an equally vibrant country voice is your thing, then Amanda Cook’s Point of No Return is sure to satisfy.”