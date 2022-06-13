Posted: Jun 13, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 9:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners approved more space for the Washington County Election board, among other items during their weekly meeting on Monday morning.

According to Commissioner Mike Dunlap, Yvonne House and the Election Board want to store their old ballots with the rest of their operation on the fourth floor of the Courthouse. Some old ballots were damaged during rains while being stored in the basement, previously.

The rent will be double, but so is the space. According to Commissioner Mitch Antle, the extra funds are already being budgeted for.

Dunlap talks about the agreement.

During the Commissioners’ report, Antle mentioned that he is meeting with City Manager Mike Bailey later this week to talk about the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Highway 123 bridge project.

Currently Washington County does not have anything to do with the upkeep of Highway 123.

The Washington Co. Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Commissioner's Meeting Room in downtown Bartlesville.