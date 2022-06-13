Posted: Jun 13, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

Shopping locally continues to pay dividends as far as the Bartlesville city tax collections are concerned. City Clerk Jason Munninger said that it is only $8,000 more than our record for collections, but it is still a win as city sales taxes are what funds city government and city services.

You're going to have to wait a little longer to use Sooner Pool. City Engineer Michah Siemers said that weather delays and material delays are the biggest factors. Siemers said that the pool could be open sometime in August.

There are laws regarding all those campaign signs you are seeing. Assistant City Development Director Greg Collins said those signs can be in the right of way, but you have to have the abbutting howner's permission and the signs can be only 3 square feet.