Posted: Jun 13, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools welcomes Caleb Rovenstine to the role of Sodexo Director of Facilities for the district effective July 5th.

Caleb has worked as a Project Manager with over 14 years of experience contributing to coordinated efforts with construction management, construction, and facility management. Caleb is a Bartlesville graduate and has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University and has worked for Nabholz Construction since 2008. His two children attend Wayside Elementary and his wife is a Chiropractor in Bartlesville.