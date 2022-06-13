News
Posted: Jun 13, 2022 10:28 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Sodexo Facilities Leadership Change
Bartlesville Public Schools welcomes Caleb Rovenstine to the role of Sodexo Director of Facilities for the district effective July 5th.
Caleb has worked as a Project Manager with over 14 years of experience contributing to coordinated efforts with construction management, construction, and facility management. Caleb is a Bartlesville graduate and has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University and has worked for Nabholz Construction since 2008. His two children attend Wayside Elementary and his wife is a Chiropractor in Bartlesville.
The position became open when David Barr, who has been the district's Sodexo Director of Facilities since 2019, took a position out of state. This change does not affect the job roles of Kyle Hendrix, the Sodexo Facilities/Engineering Operations Manager, Robert Kelley, the Sodexo Custodial Manager, or Jonathan Beckloff, the Sodexo Director of Child Nutrition.
