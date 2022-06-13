Posted: Jun 13, 2022 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 10:32 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners continued discussion on the First Responders Radio Project at Monday morning’s meeting. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers and multiple local fire chiefs gave their input on the project. Summers gives a synopsis of the project.

If this project gets its approval then all county entities would operate on the same radio band which would allow for streamlined communication. Sheriff Jason McLain says that under the current system there are times when he needs to bring two radios to effectively communicate with all involved agencies.

Currently, some entities have infrastructure in place to facilitate parts of the project. The board received new quotes on the project which showed higher prices than originally. The commissioners expressed interest in at least getting the project started with the potential for improvements over time. Ultimately, the item was tabled for further consideration.