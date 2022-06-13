Posted: Jun 13, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

District One Commissioner for Osage County Randall Jones is up for re-election. Jones recently sat down with Bartlesville Radio highlighting some of his accomplishments over the past four years and talking about what he hopes to continue doing during his next term, should he be re-elected. Jones started by talking about what he believed had been the most stressful part of his job over the last four years, which dealt with COVID-19.

Jones said that one of his biggest accomplishments over the last four years is the remodel of the courthouse and the add-on of an annex. What he is even prouder of is the way it is being paid for.

Jones went on to talk about how he prioritizes county roads and keeps them maintained.

As a final message, Jones said he took this job because he enjoys solving problems, helping people and fixing things. Jones believes he has done that the last four years and will do it for the next four years.