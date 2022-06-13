Posted: Jun 13, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm after previous felony conviction for an incident that occurred on Saturday. Shelbi Townsend appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where charges were presented.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Northwest Margarite Avenue in Bartlesville. Townsend came out of the residence holding a semi-automatic handgun. She dropped the weapon after orders were given from the officer. The weapon contained nine rounds of ammunition.

Townsend confirmed that she was a convicted felon and not legally allowed to carry a firearm. Townsend served 10 years in prison for a 1998 conviction for bail jumping in Washington County. The defendant claimed that the charges were “baloney” during her court appearance. Bond is set at $1,500.