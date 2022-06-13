Posted: Jun 13, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to move forward regarding design plans for the Osage County Courthouse remodel and the annex going along with it. At Monday's meeting, Matt Littleton with Cardinal Building Solutions was advocating for his company to be a watchdog on the firms doing the construction. This is something County Clerk Robin Slack was in favor of.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said they are already paying the construction engineer to do the same thing, though.

The Board opted to table that agenda item so that they could think about it and consider what to do moving forward.