Posted: Jun 13, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 3:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence. Benjamin Jackson was charged with DUI, eluding and speeding during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to an incident on the 5200 block of Nowata Road around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Jackson was traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone with an officer behind him.

Jackson turned his vehicle into a parking lot before accelerating and crashing into a parking pillar. The defendant then allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle. Jackson performed poorly on the field sobriety tests that were administered. His blood-alcohol content was revealed to be .16.

Bond for Jackson was set at $1,000.