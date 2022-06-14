Posted: Jun 14, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 8:43 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm is now running for the US Senate in the June 28th GOP primary for the open seat being vacated by retiring Senator James Inhofe.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dahm made his intention clear saying, “I’m running for the United States Senate because, like you, I am tired of the spineless politicians who turned their backs on President Donald J. Trump. We need Proven Republican Fighters, and I’ve proven I’ll never back down.”

Dahm talked about being in a mission family and living abroad seeing firsthand how socialism and communism don't work. When I served as a Christian missionary, I saw the ills of communism first hand.

"When I returned from the Eastern bloc, I immediately knew America was in trouble. The same socialism I had experienced overseas was now working at destroying our country." Dahm added, "I knew I had to fight back. I served as a local Republican Party volunteer and decided to run for office."