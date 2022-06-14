Posted: Jun 14, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

As heat index values soar into the 100s, all 28 units at the Pawhuska Senior Housing Center have received new HVAC units and clean ducts. ARPA funds were used to make these improvements and Osage Nation Task Force Representative Celena Noear said completing the project was much needed:

“Taking care of our elders is a top priority at Osage Nation. Being able to improve their health and quality of life is an honor. I’m proud and thankful for those who contributed.”

As the Fairfax Senior Housing project continues, you can be placed on a waiting list by calling 918-287-5310.