Posted: Jun 14, 2022 1:38 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 1:41 PM

Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt is called lawmakers back for another special session this week to provide “real tax relief” to Oklahomans. What “real tax relief to Oklahomans" will look like is anybody's guess, according to Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative Wendi Stearman as they appeared Tuesday at the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum at the Commuity Center in Bartlesville.

Each panelist stated that proposals for tax relief have already been proposed in the form of the knocking down the automobile sales, reducing the state income tax and grocery tax. The underlying and sometimes bold tone was their frustration with Governor Stitt on these issues.

When asked if the relief could result in the state issuing checks to its citizens, Representative Judd Strom said that with the money left in play from the budget, it would amount to about $75 per person.

The idea of eliminating the state income tax was brought up in the Q and A by Cynthia Blanchard of HeraSoft. The panelists liked the idea, but the reality of compensating those funds in some other manner, they say, needs careful thought and consideration.