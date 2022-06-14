Posted: Jun 14, 2022 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 2:01 PM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announces that The Bartlesville Community Foundation recently awarded $2,500 to its Foundation Therapy Specialists to purchase of games and other materials for their new “Brain Gains” initiative.

According to Cordell Rumsey, Elder Care’s Executive Director, the funds from the BCF will impact individuals who come to Elder Care for physical and speech therapy or those who desire to manage their cognitive health.

The items purchased from grant funds will help enhance neurocognitive training by providing a fun, cognitively enriching space with activities ranging from puzzles to musical instruments and other games and activities that stimulate reasoning and cognitive health. To learn more about this initiative, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.