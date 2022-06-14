Posted: Jun 14, 2022 1:54 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Country Corner Fire Department was requesting assistance from the county to fund their department. Representative for the department, Randall Williamson told the Board just how bad things are.

Discussion regarding this came about last week when former commissioner for district two, Kevin Paslay brought it to the Board’s attention that it was his belief that the Country Corner Fire Department needed help because of Skiatook’s growing population.

The Board told Williamson that they would consider assisting the department and District One Commissioner Randall Jones went on to say that it is difficult striking a balance on how to spend funds because so many entities need assistance.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talks about what he is doing to assist the department.

Williamson was going to talk to each commissioner individually this week before any further action was taken.