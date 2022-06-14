Posted: Jun 14, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of trafficking illegal drugs had his court date delayed. Armani Walton was slated to appear on Tuesday’s preliminary hearing docket, but that date was delayed. The state claims that one of its witnesses was unable to attend the hearing as previously scheduled.

Walton was arrested on the matter in December 2021. It is alleged that Walton distributed fentanyl in June of this year. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says that Walton had 5.38 grams of the illegal substance.

The defendant previously entered a guilty plea for his alleged involvement in an April 2020 shooting incident in Bartlesville that involved an infant being shot. Walton entered a guilty plea on possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction. He is currently serving a five year sentence on that charge.

Walton is slated to return to court for preliminary hearing on June 28 at 9 a.m.