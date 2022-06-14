Posted: Jun 14, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A 22-year-old man is in police custody after climbing up the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. Maison Des Champs is being charged with criminal trespassing. A person operating a drone to film the climber was also taken into custody.

According to our news partners with The News on 6, the climber began his ascent around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. OKC police took the suspect into a custody at the top of the tower. Other media reports say Des Champs social media posts claimed he was a “pro-life spider man”.

No one was injured during the course of the incident.