Posted: Jun 14, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2022 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

District One Commissioner for Osage County Randall Jones had surplussed two 2005 pickup trucks and a New Holland Tractor in March. The value of these three vehicles came close to totaling $50,000 and the Avant Fire Department has since expressed interest in utilizing the equipment. Jones recently said he had no problem lending them those vehicles.

The Board signed a resolution to transfer that equipment over to the town of Avant at no cost to either party.