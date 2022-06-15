Posted: Jun 15, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 9:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Ben Johnson Days in Pawhuska starts on Wednesday night with the artisans of the west show starting at 6 p.m. at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. The yearly event runs through Sunday.

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will host the kick-off event for the Cattleman’s Convention on Thursday evening with the Uncorked Party at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The Osage County Cattleman’s Association Lunch will take place on Friday, along with the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping event. The Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena will host the John Isreal Cowboy Trade Show beginning at 1 p.m. and night one of the WRCA Ranch Rodeo will take place that night.

On Saturday, the Osage County Cattleman’s Association Ranch Tour, which can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500, will take place at 8 a.m. The John Irseal Cowboy Trade Show will continue all day at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena and night two of the WRCA Ranch Rodeo will start at 6 p.m. That will be followed by a concert featuring Adrian Brannan.

Sunday concludes with the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event beginning at 1 p.m. We will be broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.