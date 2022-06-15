Posted: Jun 15, 2022 9:53 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. Today, the bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising more than 1.92 million meals.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a 12-year total of 20,677,340 meals, which includes more than $3.7 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

This year’s campaign total of 1,927,460 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 1-May 28. Arvest also is pleased to announce it raised a record amount of donations – $50,416 – via its Arvest Go mobile banking app.

The success of the campaign is especially meaningful as summer approaches because many children will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.

“Our community came together in an amazing way to support our efforts to help end food insecurities through our Million Meals campaign,” Kim Moyer, Arvest Bank president said. “We could not achieve this goal without the hard work of our associates, generosity of our customers, and commitment from our community members. Giving back is part of the Arvest culture and we are so pleased we are able to help those in need right here in Bartlesville and Dewey.”

In Bartlesville and Dewey, Arvest partnered with Mary Martha Outreach for the campaign. The organization received all local donations, totaling $14,316.18 which equates to 71,580 meals. All money raised through this campaign directly benefitted more than 75 organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The bank’s decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves. In 2020, the most recent year statistics are available, 10.5 percent of American households were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources.