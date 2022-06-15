Posted: Jun 15, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

It is coming down to that last few days of the campaign in Oklahoma House District 11 as the June 28 primary will decide who represents that district as there is no democractic opponent.

John Kane, who is challenging incumbent Wendi Stearman, appeared on Community Connection to talk about the differences between these two very conservative candidates.

Kane made it clear that he does not like the arguing between the governor and the lawmakers and especially since most are all in the Republican Party. Kane sees himself as one who can make things work through collaboration and teamwork--traits he has used successfully in business.