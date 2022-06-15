Posted: Jun 15, 2022 11:42 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2022 12:00 PM

Former Award-Winning Conservative State Representative and Pharmacist David Derby of Rogers County is running for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in the open Republican primary created by Congressman Mullin’s declared candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Derby, 45, is a family man and an accomplished conservative legislator. During his 10 years in the legislature before retiring in 2016, Derby delivered on his campaign promises, passing oil & gas tax cuts, large state spending cuts, prescription cost reductions, and drug reform, among others. Derby then returned to the private sector because he believes elected office should not be a career. Derby’s anger with Congress is what initially prompted him to step back into the political arena.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Derby passionately said, “Congress is out of control. Inflation is at a 40-year high because of reckless spending by career politicians who wouldn’t know the first thing about hard, honest work. Oklahomans are being squeezed by the record-high costs of gas, groceries, and medicine, and yet the only solutions out of Congress are to spend trillions more and negotiate foreign oil imports, rather than re-opening American drilling. It’s like watching the prisoners run the jail. I’m running for Congress to put an end to this madness,” Derby said.

From launching a career in law enforcement as a forensic chemist in the early 2000’s to serving as a State Representative and simultaneously earning his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Oklahoma, Derby gained a diverse background needed to tackle America’s toughest issues facing our nation such as inflation, mandates, open borders, and runaway medicine costs.

“I took my experience in law enforcement to the State House, where I authored legislation that eliminated 98% of Oklahoma’s meth labs, only to watch those same drugs pour back into Oklahoma from across the southern border. We need to finish building the wall and put an end to Biden’s open border policies. I also know how to cut costs. I authored legislation that cut half a billion in state spending, brought down prescription costs, and cut energy regulations, which in turn, helped lower costs at the pump. We need a conservative fighter with a proven record to stop what we’re seeing in D.C. before it's too late.”

Derby has received the support of oil and gas workers, teachers, numerous county GOP leaders, highway patrol officers, medical professionals, veterans, and ranchers, among others, including an endorsement from Lt. Col Pete ‘Doc’ Chambers – a Special Forces U.S. Army Surgeon who’s served more than three decades in combat, stating in part, “I’ve seen the importance of strong leadership firsthand. Derby will fight for good medical care for soldiers when they get out. Sadly, out-of-touch politicians don't place veteran care as a top priority. Then they try to shove mandates down our throats and recently forced the covid jab to active-duty members -- that's unconstitutional and wrong. Dr. David Derby will be a fighter for veterans and our soldiers. He is a man of integrity and has a proven track record of fighting for our constitutional values – and winning.”

Derby is running to defend our state and district in Congress. “I know this District well, from as far north as Bartlesville over to Grove, down to Claremore, Muskogee, McAlester, and as far south as Idabel covering some 27 counties. This district is my home, our home, and if elected, I will fight tooth-and-nail for our Oklahoma values in Washington,” Derby said.